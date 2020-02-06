Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $92.50 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Keysight Technologies worth $92,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,652. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.