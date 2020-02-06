Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $97.42 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $97,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $183.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,732. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.75. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

