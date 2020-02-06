Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $99.40 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $99,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

