Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,726 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Msci worth $85,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Msci by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 124,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Msci by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,873 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,068. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

MSCI stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,454. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.65 and a 200 day moving average of $244.50. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $304.45.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

