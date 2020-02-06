Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NYSE SUM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 41,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,315. Summit Materials has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,470.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

In other Summit Materials news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

