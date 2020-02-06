SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.25

Shares of SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.03.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.