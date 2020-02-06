SwftCoin Price Hits $0.0014 (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $4.61 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $577.27 or 0.06032723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00128906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036304 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.