Swift Media (ASX:SW1) Trading Down 6.3%

Swift Media Ltd (ASX:SW1) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), 83,134 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider Darren Smorgon 517,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th.

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment solutions for the resource, hotel, government, lifestyle village, and aged care sectors worldwide. The company's connectivity and content delivery platform allows guests to watch, play, connect, and interact, as well as enables accommodation providers to generate additional revenue and receive meaningful data insights to retain existing and drive new business.

