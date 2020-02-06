Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.18

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.18 and last traded at $81.18, with a volume of 65285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

