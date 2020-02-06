Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. 402,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,752. The company has a market cap of $243.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.47. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

