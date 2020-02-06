Synergy (SNRG) Achieves Market Cap of $140,508.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Synergy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Synergy has a market cap of $140,508.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synergy has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synergy

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

