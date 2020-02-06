Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.18

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 22500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$358.88 million for the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

