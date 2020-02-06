TajCoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, TajCoin has traded up 21% against the dollar. TajCoin has a market cap of $11,084.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.21 or 0.01277734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045160 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00213322 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004287 BTC.

About TajCoin

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 14,363,319 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.