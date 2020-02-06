Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,186 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:TGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. 20,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.