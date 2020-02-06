Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 720,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.52.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

