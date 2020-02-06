Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.21.

Tapestry stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 26,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

