Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 1,552 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 292,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,798,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,754,053. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

