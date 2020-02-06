Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($10.27).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Tate & Lyle stock traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 788.40 ($10.37). The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 781.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 735.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

