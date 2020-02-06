TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

