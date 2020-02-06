Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TCKRF remained flat at $$14.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

