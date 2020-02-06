Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,523 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 77.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 243,695 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 118.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 615,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $544.51 million, a PE ratio of -67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.