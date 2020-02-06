TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 1,502,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,002. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 551,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 715,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

