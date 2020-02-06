Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Tops $952,004.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $952,004.00 and $226.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,733.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.53 or 0.04531403 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00715187 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

