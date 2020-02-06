Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $283.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

