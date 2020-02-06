Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $244.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,996 shares of company stock worth $25,670,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.