Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.31 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,537. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.37. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.90.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.