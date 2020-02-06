Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,416,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of General Motors by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 180,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of General Motors by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 42,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 70,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

GM stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 11,857,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832,662. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

