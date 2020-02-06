Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 272,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,733,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.69.

BIIB stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.24. 3,601,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,184. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

