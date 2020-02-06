Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 330 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 566,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,113,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 311,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

