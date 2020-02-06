Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,600 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

NYSE RTN traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $228.53. 2,185,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,639. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

