Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 709 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 91.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $603.73. 215,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,493. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $385.91 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

