Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,968 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,012 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Exelon by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 160,712 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,449 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Exelon by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,387 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Exelon by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 246,015 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.26. 4,162,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

