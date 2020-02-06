TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of TFSL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. 191,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,689. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.14. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at $992,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,454 shares of company stock valued at $291,042 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2,727.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

