The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Receives $57.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of KO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. 11,414,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,564,168. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

