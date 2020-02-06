TheStreet Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to C+

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $25.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

