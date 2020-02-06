Thunder Token (TT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and $2.17 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.73 or 0.05970351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024202 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00129302 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038694 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

