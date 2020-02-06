Tierion Achieves Market Cap of $24.04 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and Gate.io. Tierion has a total market cap of $24.04 million and $1.20 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.03119856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00199630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00131928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

