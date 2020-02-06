Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00. The company traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 33462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.

TF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.30 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

The firm has a market cap of $842.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a current ratio of 50.58 and a quick ratio of 50.25.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

