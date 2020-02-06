Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $55.42. 10,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. Timken has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Timken by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timken by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.