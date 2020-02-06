Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Timkensteel worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 132,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Timkensteel by 145.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Timkensteel in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE TMST traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,318. The company has a market capitalization of $286.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Timkensteel Corp has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

