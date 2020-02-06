Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tivity Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.27.

TVTY traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 581,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,291. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

