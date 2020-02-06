TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 4.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $61.82. 4,588,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,339. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

