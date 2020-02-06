TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TMSR stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TMSR has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Get TMSR alerts:

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TMSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.