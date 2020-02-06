TOKPIE Market Cap Achieves $81,102.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $81,102.00 and approximately $383.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000325 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,188,256 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.