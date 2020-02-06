TOKYO (TOKC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, TOKYO has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TOKYO has a total market cap of $78,868.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006735 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004274 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007135 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TOKYO Coin Profile

TOKYO (CRYPTO:TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

