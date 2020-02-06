Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.42.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE TD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.93. 596,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,313. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $59.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 89,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 176,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

