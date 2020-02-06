TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,000,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the previous session’s volume of 11,371,804 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

