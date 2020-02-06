Traders Purchase High Volume of Energy Transfer LP Unit Call Options (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 218,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,296% compared to the average daily volume of 15,641 call options.

Shares of ET opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.