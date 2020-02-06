Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 626 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.77. 220,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $127.44 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.