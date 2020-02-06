Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $90.30. 672,921 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

